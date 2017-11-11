Southwest Airlines now flying nonstop to Cancun from St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Southwest Airlines is now offering nonstop service from St. Louis to Mexico. The airlines first ever nonstop, international flight from St. Louis Lambert International Airport took off for Cancun Saturday.

The flight number was 1985. That’s the year Southwest starting flying out of St. Louis.

“We’ve been here 32 years,” said Jason Van Eaton, Southwest Airlines VP of Governmental Affairs. “That’s a long time for us.”

Jason Van Eaton with @SouthwestAir Next summer #Southwest will be up to 120 departures to nearly 50 destinations from #stl pic.twitter.com/aiDlBqQcqQ — STL Airport (@flystl) November 11, 2017

Passengers were treated to fiesta like atmosphere. A mariachi band played music. There were balloons. Employees gave away food and drink. Southwest has become the airport’s biggest airline.

“This we think is just the beginning of other potential international flights after they see how Cancun service goes,” said airport spokesman Jeff Lea.

The airline is also adding nonstop service to Sacramento and San Jose in 2018.

“These are both destinations that the business community here in St. Louis told us was important,” said Van Eaton.

The nonstop flights from St. Louis to Cancun will operate once a week. There will be daily nonstop flights during the peak spring break season in March.