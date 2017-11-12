Ice rink coming to Kiener Plaza for the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN ST LOUIS - The Gateway Arch Park Foundation and St. Louis Blues are teaming up again to bring an ice rink to downtown St. Louis. Winterfest at the Arch will begin on November 18 with the opening of the ice rink (made with real ice) in the new Kiener Plaza, part of the historic renovations nearing completion at the Gateway Arch Park and surrounding areas. The rink will remain open until January 1, 2018.

The Winterfest rink opens for public ice skating at 2 pm on Saturday, November 18th. It is free to skate at Winterfest. Guests may bring their own approved skates or rent a pair at Winterfest.

The evening of November 18th is the Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights, featuring the return of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights back to its historical home at Kiener Plaza. The evening features tree lighting, live entertainment and fireworks.

For more information: visit www.archwinterfest.com for news, a full calendar of Winterfest events and rink operating hours.