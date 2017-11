BRENTWOOD, MO – A person was shot near the Brentwood I-64 Metro station Sunday night. It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened, but the Metro station is temporarily closed.

The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Passengers will be shuttled by bus between the Shrewsbury, Sunnen, Maplewood, Brentwood and Richmond Heights Metro stations while police continue to investigate.

Update: MetroLink Station Shuttle extended to Shrewsbury. Passengers will be shuttled by bus between Shrewsbury, Sunnen, Maplewood, Brentwood and Richmond Heights Stations. Passengers may expect up to 60 minute delays. — Metro (@STLMetro) November 13, 2017