Teams, players, fans remember Arianna Dougan’s fight and loving spirit

ST. LOUIS, MO – Condolences continue to pour in for a young St. Louis girl who lost her lifelong battle with cancer on Saturday. Arianna Dougan, 11, shared a special friendship with Blues superstar Vladimir Tarasenko, but her positive attitude and message of love spread across the St. Louis sports community and beyond. Members of the St. Louis Blues, Cardinals, other teams, and fans of both took to social media to send thought and prayers to the Dougan family using the hashtags, #SpreadArisLight and #FightLikeAri.
Some St. Louis Blues fans have even started a petition to hang a banner in Scottrade Center as a tribute to Ari.