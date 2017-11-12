Three women shot in two separate north St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS, MO – Two women were wounded Sunday afternoon when someone opened fire on their SUV. It happened on Arlington Avenue near Ridge Avenue around 4:19pm. A 26-year old was shot in the abdomen. A 50-year old was struck in the back. Both were rushed to the hospital, conscious and breathing.

Another woman was shot just a few minutes later, around 4:25pm, at nearby St. Louis Avenue and Clara. That woman was also conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

There is no word if the shootings are related.

 

 