Three women shot in two separate north St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS, MO – Two women were wounded Sunday afternoon when someone opened fire on their SUV. It happened on Arlington Avenue near Ridge Avenue around 4:19pm. A 26-year old was shot in the abdomen. A 50-year old was struck in the back. Both were rushed to the hospital, conscious and breathing.
Another woman was shot just a few minutes later, around 4:25pm, at nearby St. Louis Avenue and Clara. That woman was also conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.
There is no word if the shootings are related.
38.664727 -90.272460