× Billikens Beat Rockhurst 74-50, Open the Season 2-0

The Saint Louis University men’s basketball team is off to a 2-0 start this season, thanks to a 74-50 win over Rockhurst University on Monday night at Chaifetz Arena. Five Billikens scored in double figures to lead the offensive attack. Jalen Johnson led the way with 14 points, while Hasahn French scored 13 points. SLU led Rockhurst 29-26 after the first half, then pulled away in the second half outscoring the Hawks 45-24 to get the lopsided victory.

The Billikens head to the Big Apple this Thursday, November 16th when they play Virginia Tech in the 2K Classic Tournament.