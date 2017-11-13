× Couple married in April killed in head-on Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a Kansas City couple has been killed in a head-on crash in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City police identified the victims as 29-year-old Laura Humphrey and 31-year-old Ryan Humphrey. Court records show that they had married in April.

Police say they were killed early Saturday when their Jeep collided with a car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 49. The car’s driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Information from: The Kansas City Star