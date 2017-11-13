Dave Murray’s weather disco…Tuesday…November 14, 2017

The southerly flow starts to return today…it will be warmer from start to finish…55 for the high in the afternoon. Mainly dry on Tuesday…some showers in western and central MO…but not thinking they get it to STL… the first wave of rain and some thunder…late, late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning…think midnight to noon…then the second batch will be late, late Thursday night, Friday and Friday evening…rain and some thunder…warmer…a little windy too…cooler over the weekend.