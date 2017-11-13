Double shooting in Hyde Park leaves one dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and a woman hospitalized following a double shooting Monday afternoon in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

Friends of the victims said the 22-year-old man and 21-year-old mother of his child were walking from a corner store along Salisbury to buy some diapers for the baby and headed towards 20th Street.

At least 30 shots rang out as the couple approached 14th and Salisbury.

The man died at the scene and the woman was rushed to a hospital with at least two gunshot wounds.

Pastor Doug Hollis said the community needs a solution to the violence – and fast.

“What can we do to stop black-on-black crime? The police can't stop what’s going on,” Hollis said. “These guys are getting guns and we don't know where they're getting them from. Our community has to come together.”

The woman was awake and breathing when she was taken to the hospital. She's expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.