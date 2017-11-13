× Efforts to oust Missouri education official draw scrutiny

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri state school board member is among a growing list of people raising concerns with efforts by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to replace the state’s top education official.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that board member John “Tim” Sumners wants to delay a meeting during which his colleagues are expected to call for Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven’s ouster.

The newspaper reports Greitens is trying to replace Vandeven with his own education commissioner. He’s been appointing new Board of Education members since he took office in January. His appointees, who include Sumners, gained a majority on the board last week.

Three Greitens appointees are trying to call a special meeting Nov. 21.

Sumners says he’s “tremendously troubled” by the efforts, and other education groups have slammed the tactics.

