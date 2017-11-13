Expert discusses Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Tourette Syndrome and other Tic Disorders are not rare. One out of every 160 U.S. children between the ages of 5-17 has Tourettes and one out of every 100 children has another tic disorder.

New research on Tourettes and Tic Disorders was recently revealed on Capitol Hill.

Dr. Kevin Black, who is a professor of psychiatry, neurology, radiology and neuro-biology at Washington University School of Medicine, was instrumental in this research. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the finding.

Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neuro-developmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence. It is part of the spectrum of Tic Disorders and is characterized by motor and vocal tics. Some co-occurring conditions are Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

There is no cure for Tourette Syndrome, but thanks to years of dedicated research, there are various treatment options, including behavior therapy or medication.

To learn more visit: Tourette.org