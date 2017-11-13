× Flames Light Up the Blues 7-4

A seven goal third period between the Blues and Flames ended up a 7-4 win for Calgary on Monday night in Canada. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals giving him ten this season, but it wasn’t enough. Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Steen scored the other goals for the Blues. The game was tied 2-2 after one period. The second period was scoreless, but then the third period was wild with the seven goals. Unfortunately, Calgary scored five of them. Kris Versteeg’s goal made it 5-4 Flames, capping a four goal in 2:58 span.

It’s the second straight setback for the Blues, but their season record is still a strong 13-5-1, good for 27 points.

The Blues road trip to Canada resumes on Thursday night, November 16 with a game against the Oilers in Edmonton.