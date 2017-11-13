× Foul play suspected in death of man found in Missouri lake

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in a lake that authorities recently drained in southeast Missouri.

The Daily American Republic reports that Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says the remains are believed to be those of Edward Goodwin, although authorities are awaiting DNA results for final confirmation. The 32-year-old Poplar Bluff man had been working as a home remodeler when he was last seen on June 29, 2015, in an area near the lake. His mother reported him missing the next week.

Dobbs says authorities found the remains after obtaining a search warrant and breaching a levee to drain the lake, which is on private property. Officers previously searched the area, although not the lake, while looking for Goodwin.