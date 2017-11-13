× Fulton woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend’s relatives

FULTON, Mo. (AP) _ A Fulton woman has pleaded guilty to helping kill her boyfriend’s mother and brother-in-law.

Jennifer Grayson pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder during a pre-trial hearing in Callaway County.

She was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the April 2016 deaths of Dale Horton’s relatives at a home in Callaway County. Her trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday.

KRCG reports Grayson will serve 15 years concurrent for each count of murder.

Horton pleaded guilty in August to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, Sherry Horton, and his brother-in-law, Joshua Griffith. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

___

Information from: KRCG-TV