Illinois educators report shortage of teachers, applicants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ School officials statewide are reporting that districts are having a hard time filling teaching positions.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register says an Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools survey shows 75 percent of school districts have fewer qualified candidates than in previous years. The survey covers the 2015 to 2016 school year.

It also shows 16 percent of schools canceled classes or programs because of a teacher shortage, in areas including special education and language arts.

The Illinois State Board of Education says there are over 2,000 unfilled positions in Illinois, including teachers, administrative staff and support staff.

Springfield Superintendent Jennifer Gill says it’s the first year where there aren’t many candidates left over from the batch of candidates at the beginning of the year to fill second semester positions.

