Lawsuit cites "inhumane" conditions in St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS – A lawsuit alleges inmates at a medium-security jail in St. Louis live in “inhumane conditions” that include feces in food, infestations of mice and rodents, and unbearable overcrowding.

The federal suit by the nonprofit ArchCity Defenders was filed Monday on behalf of seven former inmates of the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse. It seeks closure of the jail and monetary damages.

A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson declined immediate comment.

Among those filing suit is 43-year-old James Cody of Jefferson City, who was jailed for eight months this year on a probation violation. He says mouse feces is common in cake served at the jail. He says he was in a dorm with 69 other men, all sharing a single working toilet, sink and shower.