× Man arrested in deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Webster County deputies took the 20-year-old man into custody Sunday night in the death of 23-year-old Danny Dayton. No charges are listed for the suspect in online court records.

Springfield police Sgt. Curt Ringgold says a neighbor called 911 to report gunshots, and responding officers found Dayton dead on a sidewalk around 5 p.m. Saturday. Police haven’t disclosed what led up to the shooting.

Police said in a news release that detectives are continuing to investigate.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader