McClellan raising money to ship ambulance to Haiti

MARINE, Ill. – Former Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan and Fredbird found their way to Marine Elementary School Monday afternoon to promote the Cardinals’ Fredbird and Friends Elementary School Program.

“We’ve been working on being a good citizen and helping each other and being the best person you can be,” said Renee Voegele, principal at Marine Elementary School. “So I think the message the Cardinals have with working together is right on point with what we’ve been working on.”

Now McClellan is hoping the public will help him get an ambulance to Haiti.

“We went to Haiti to have an impact on the kids, but what we realized is that it had a bigger impact on us,” McClellan said. “So that’s what Brace for Impact is; to prepare yourself for the work we’re going to do and impacts we`re going to do and the impact It’s going to make on you as well.”

McClellan first visited Haiti with Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in 2014. McClellan and his wife, Bridgett founded Brace for Impact 46 soon after.

“Now our doctor and his staff … our doctor grew up in an orphanage is now serving the people in his community,” said McClellan. “Now they can serve the community with medical supplies and medicine and go out to the people that have never received medical treatment before and start to serve those people.”

The nonprofit was recently gifted an ambulance for a Haitian orphanage and medical clinic, but the group needs to raise $7,500 to ship the mobile emergency unit via waterway to Haiti.

Before Monday’s school visit, McClellan found time to get the word out about the ambulance and living life by example.

“(The kids) probably look up more to Fredbird than me,” McClellan said. “But to deliver this message in schools about being responsible and a good teammate and making good choices, these are all things that play into what I believe in and I think it’s important.”