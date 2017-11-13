× Missouri hunters bring deer in for mandatory disease testing

ST. LOUIS, MO — This was the first weekend for deer season in Missouri and more than 100 hunters brought their harvested deer in for mandatory testing for a deadly disease.

The Missouri Department of Conservation mandated the testing in an effort to continue tracking how widespread chronic wasting disease is in the state.

Officials tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that by the time the deer starts to show symptoms like serious weight loss and stumbling they will likely die within a week.