Missouri trooper injured in accident near Six Flags St. Louis

EUREKA, MO — A Missouri Highway Patrol officer is recovering after a pickup truck hit the back of his patrol car over the weekend. The trooper had pulled over on Interstate 44 near Six Flags with his emergency lights on.

The injured trooper, Tycee Williams, 40, was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

According to officials at Missouri Highway Patrol the driver of the pickup truck was texting when he hit the patrol car.