Person shot on MetroLink platform in Brentwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. _St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting on the MetroLink platform in Brentwood Sunday night, (Nov. 12).

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot on the platform along Eager Road around 9:30 p.m. A police spokesman said the victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

MetroLink trains were shut down for awhile between the Richmond Heights and Shrewsbury-Lansdowne Interstate 44 stations. Passengers were shuttled between the stations during that time.

There is no word on a motive or any suspects in the shooting. Police said the investigation is ongoing.