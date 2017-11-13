Pet of the Weeek- Scooby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _In honor of National Senior pet Month, MEHS is celebrating all of their senior critters. Scooby is a 7-year-old hound mix that came to them after being abandoned by her previous owner.

Scooby is ridiculously sweet, potty-trained, laid back, walks well on a leash and really is the perfect dog. Help Scooby find her forever home!

If you are interested in learning more about Scooby visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

In addition, MEHS is offering $25 adoptions on all cats four months and older during the entire month of October.