ST. LOUIS, Mo. _For millions of Americans, getting everything done on time for the holidays is stressful, time-consuming and expensive! So how can we simplify our holiday to-do list and get it all done with ease?

Money-saving expert Kelsey Hubbard, who is a freelance anchor and correspondent for BBC Capital in New York, has advice.

She shared some simple shortcuts that will make your holiday season more streamlined, less stressful and more joyful!