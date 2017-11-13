St. Charles County hunter harvests 39 point buck

O’FALLON, MO – A hunter brought home the trophy of a lifetime in northern St. Charles County, Missouri. Tim Phillips says that he harvested 39 point buck he calls the, “St. Paul Giant.”

Phillips posted this Facebook status update: “After 4 years of hunting the St. Paul giant I finally was lucky enough to bag him. #Walter 39 pointer counting ring hooks. 32 points counting inch or more. ROUGH SCORE 243!”

The deer isn’t a record breaking catch. But, it will make a great addition to any trophy room.