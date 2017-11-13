St. Louis Area Holiday Light Displays

ST. LOUIS, MO – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the St. Louis region is decking its halls. Here is a list of holiday light displays in both Missouri and Illinois.

NEW – Magic of Lights

Dates: November 17, 2017 – January 1, 2018 Venue: Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Illinois

Open daily: Dusk – 10pm Admission: CARS (includes motorcycles): $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.

Gateway MSP will feature a drive-through Christmas lights experience 1.5-miles long with more than 40 scenes of holiday lights — nearly one million sparkling LED lights.

More information: http://magicoflights.com/stlouis/

Holiday In The Park

Dates: Select days November 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018 Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO

Admission: $66.99, Children under 48” $51.99, Children 2 and under Free

More than just lights, celebrate the season at Six Flags. Besides cheer the park will be featuring thrilling rides, tasty treats, and exciting family entertainment for the holiday season!

More information: https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/holiday-in-the-park

Santa’s Magical Kingdom – Eurkea, MO

Dates: November 17, 2017- Jan. 7, 2018 including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Fridays & Saturdays: 5:30pm-11:00pm; Sundays-Thursdays: 5:30pm-10:30pm

Admission: $22.00 per family car, truck, minivan, or SUV

More information: http://www.santasmagicalkingdom.com/info-home.html

Garden Glow

Dates: November 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018 – Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, South St. Louis, MO

Time: 5:00-10:00pm Admission: $18 adults, $10 kids

Garden Glow tickets now include admission to the Gardenland Express Holiday Flower and Train Show!

More information: http://glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org/

Winter Wonderland – Ladue, MO

Dates: November 22, 2017 – December 30, 2017 Closed Christmas Eve

Venue: Tilles Park, Ladue, MO

Time: 5:30pm-9:30pm Cost: $10 per family vehicle

Saturdays are closed to vehicle traffic and reserved for carriage rides only.

More information: http://www.stlouisco.com/parksandrecreation/thingstodo/winterwonderland

Way of Lights

Dates: November 17, 2017 – December 31, 2017 – Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas

Venue: Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Shrine, Belleville, IL

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 5:00-10:00pm No admission – Donations appreciated

More information: https://snows.org/events-2/way-of-lights/

Wild Lights – St. Louis Zoo

Dates: Open Select Nights Friday, November 24 – Saturday, December 30, 2017

Time: 5:30 to 8:30pm

Admission: $9 members, $10 non-members Friday-Sunday. Children under 2 are free.

More information: https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/wildlights/

Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery Lights

Date: Thursdays-Sundays, November 17, 2016 through January 1, 2017 Venue: Anheuser-Busch Brewery, south St. Louis, MO

Time: 5:00pm-10:00pm Admission: Free

More information: http://brewerylights.com/st-louis.html

Celebration of Lights

Dates: November 24 – December 30, 2017 Venue: Fort Zumwalt Park, I-70 to the Bryan Road exit, O’Fallon, MO

Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday: 6:00-9:00pm, Friday and Saturday: 6–10 p.m.

Mondays: Closed to vehicle traffic – Train, Wagon and Sleigh-hayrides by advance reservation only

Cars $10, Vans $15, Buses $1 person ($25 minimum)

More information: http://www.ofallon.mo.us/celebration-of-lights

Holiday Lights

Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Date: November 25 through December 30 – Thursdays-Sundays – All nights the week before/after Christmas

Time: 6:30pm-9:30pm

Admission: $8 for vehicles holding up to six passengers; $1 per additional passenger.

More information: http://www.wentzvillemo.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/HNL_schedule.php

Christmas Wonderland

Dates: November 24 through December 27, 2017 Venue: Rock Springs Park, Alton, IL

Saturday & Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $7 for small cars & vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding 10 or more

More information: http://christmaswonderlandofaltonil.net/

Winter Wonderland – Lebanon, IL

Dates: November 17 through December 31, 2017 Venue: Horner Park, Lebanon, IL

Time: Sunday – Thursday 5:00-9:00pm; Friday & Saturday 5:00-10:00pm

Admission is free, but donations appreciated

More information: http://www.hornerparklights.com/

Christmas in Carlyle

Dates: November 24, 2017-January 1, 2018 Venue: City Park, Carlyle, IL

More information: http://carlylelake.com/christmas-in-carlyle/

