St. Louis Area Holiday Light Displays

ST. LOUIS, MO – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the St. Louis region is decking its halls. Here is a list of holiday light displays in both Missouri and Illinois.
NEW – Magic of Lights
Dates: November 17, 2017 – January 1, 2018 Venue: Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Illinois
Open daily: Dusk – 10pm Admission: CARS (includes motorcycles): $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.
Gateway MSP will feature a drive-through Christmas lights experience 1.5-miles long with more than 40 scenes of holiday lights — nearly one million sparkling LED lights.
More information: http://magicoflights.com/stlouis/
Holiday In The Park
Dates: Select days November 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018 Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO
Admission: $66.99, Children under 48” $51.99, Children 2 and under Free
More than just lights, celebrate the season at Six Flags. Besides cheer the park will be featuring thrilling rides, tasty treats, and exciting family entertainment for the holiday season!
More information: https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/holiday-in-the-park
Santa’s Magical Kingdom – Eurkea, MO
Dates: November 17, 2017- Jan. 7, 2018 including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.
Fridays & Saturdays: 5:30pm-11:00pm; Sundays-Thursdays: 5:30pm-10:30pm
Admission: $22.00 per family car, truck, minivan, or SUV
More information: http://www.santasmagicalkingdom.com/info-home.html
Garden Glow
Dates: November 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018 – Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, South St. Louis, MO
Time: 5:00-10:00pm Admission: $18 adults, $10 kids
Garden Glow tickets now include admission to the Gardenland Express Holiday Flower and Train Show!
More information: http://glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org/
Winter Wonderland – Ladue, MO
Dates: November 22, 2017 – December 30, 2017 Closed Christmas Eve
Venue: Tilles Park, Ladue, MO
Time: 5:30pm-9:30pm Cost: $10 per family vehicle
Saturdays are closed to vehicle traffic and reserved for carriage rides only.
More information: http://www.stlouisco.com/parksandrecreation/thingstodo/winterwonderland
Way of Lights
Dates: November 17, 2017 – December 31, 2017 – Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas
Venue: Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Shrine, Belleville, IL
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 5:00-10:00pm No admission – Donations appreciated
More information: https://snows.org/events-2/way-of-lights/
Wild Lights – St. Louis Zoo
Dates: Open Select Nights Friday, November 24 – Saturday, December 30, 2017
Time: 5:30 to 8:30pm
Admission: $9 members, $10 non-members Friday-Sunday. Children under 2 are free.
More information: https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/wildlights/
Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery Lights
Date: Thursdays-Sundays, November 17, 2016 through January 1, 2017 Venue: Anheuser-Busch Brewery, south St. Louis, MO
Time: 5:00pm-10:00pm Admission: Free
More information: http://brewerylights.com/st-louis.html
Celebration of Lights
Dates: November 24 – December 30, 2017 Venue: Fort Zumwalt Park, I-70 to the Bryan Road exit, O’Fallon, MO
Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday: 6:00-9:00pm, Friday and Saturday: 6–10 p.m.
Mondays: Closed to vehicle traffic – Train, Wagon and Sleigh-hayrides by advance reservation only
Cars $10, Vans $15, Buses $1 person ($25 minimum)
More information: http://www.ofallon.mo.us/celebration-of-lights
Holiday Lights
Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO
Date: November 25 through December 30 – Thursdays-Sundays – All nights the week before/after Christmas
Time: 6:30pm-9:30pm
Admission: $8 for vehicles holding up to six passengers; $1 per additional passenger.
More information: http://www.wentzvillemo.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/HNL_schedule.php
Christmas Wonderland
Dates: November 24 through December 27, 2017 Venue: Rock Springs Park, Alton, IL
Saturday & Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm
Admission: $7 for small cars & vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding 10 or more
More information: http://christmaswonderlandofaltonil.net/
Winter Wonderland – Lebanon, IL
Dates: November 17 through December 31, 2017 Venue: Horner Park, Lebanon, IL
Time: Sunday – Thursday 5:00-9:00pm; Friday & Saturday 5:00-10:00pm
Admission is free, but donations appreciated
More information: http://www.hornerparklights.com/
Christmas in Carlyle
Dates: November 24, 2017-January 1, 2018 Venue: City Park, Carlyle, IL
More information: http://carlylelake.com/christmas-in-carlyle/
Want to add your display to this list? Fill out this form: