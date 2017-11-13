Tayor Swift playing St. Louis in 2018; tickets on sale soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Taylor Swift will be playing the Dome at America’s Center on September 18, 2018. St. Louis is among the ten time Grammy award winning artist's first round of dates announced for the "Reputation" tour.

Tickets for the North American leg will go on-sale to the general-public on December 13th. Fans may purchase tickets in advance through Taylor Swift Tix. Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th.

General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

"Taylor Swift's talent remains intact on 'Reputation,' her most focused, most cohesive album yet," she quotes Randy Lewis of the Los Angeles Times saying.

But when it comes to Swift, it's all about what the fans have to say.

The "Swifties" (as the faithful are known) have been eagerly awaiting every Instagram, every tweet and every music video since the singer released the video for her first single "Look What You Made Me Do" in August.

She even blessed a few of her fans with early listening parties.

So far folks seem to be adoring everything, from her seeming love-laced lyrics about rumored boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, on songs like "Delicate" and "Gorgeous" to lyrics on tunes such as "I Did Something Bad" and "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" that many fans are taking as swipes at her nemesis, rapper Kanye West.

And wonder of wonders, Twitter appears to be infatuated with Swift's use of the word s**t on "I Did Something Bad." Like, Taylor Swift curses?!

Fans don't even seem to mind the fact that the album is not yet available on streaming services. If you want it, currently you either have to buy a physical copy or head over to iTunes or check it out on iHeartRadio which has partnered with Swift.

Despite the album leaking online early on Thursday, Swift is predicted to rake in some major coin.

Her record label Big Machine reportedly has been predicting that the 15-track album will move 2 million units during its first week.