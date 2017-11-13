× Theatre-arts programs coming to St. Louis schools

ST. LOUIS, MO — Theatre-arts programs are coming to three middle schools in the St. Louis area thanks to an initiative called Jumpstart Theatre. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Stages St. Louis has been chosen to be the mentor for the program.

Funded by grants and donations Jumpstart will support Stages so it can start the theatre-arts programs at no cost to the schools. St. Louis schools without a program will be able to apply starting in January and they must have a principal and three teachers willing to commit.