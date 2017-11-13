× Tigers Roll Past Wagner, 99-55 without Michael Porter, Jr.

Even without Michael Porter Jr., the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team rolled to a 99-55 win over Wagner on Monday night in Columbia, MO.

Porter, Jr. suffered a hip injury in the team’s opening game against Iowa State and was held out of this game as a precaution. His brother, Jontay Porter made five of eight shots, scoring 11 points in the win. Kassius Robertson was the Tigers leading scorer with 23 points. CBC alum Jordan Barnett added 13 points, including a monster jam in the second half.

For the game, Missouri made 12 three point shots. They led Wagner 54-21 at halftime and cruised to the victory to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

The Tigers next game is Thursday, November 16 when they travel to Utah.