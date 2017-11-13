Win U2 tickets before they go on sale!

U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour will perform live at Scottrade Center on Friday, May 4th, 2018.

FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week before they go on sale Monday, November 20th. Follow @FOX2Now on Instagram for a bonus chance to win!

Songs of Experience, the 14th studio album from U2, will be released December 1st, 2017 by Interscope Records in the U.S. and via Universal Canada on CD, vinyl, digital download and across streaming platforms.

Tickets for the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE North American Tour 2018 go on sale Monday, November 20th @ 10:00 am exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. In keeping with their commitment to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, not scalpers or bots, U2 has partnered with Ticketmaster to use its Verified Fan platform. Verified Fan will power all ticket sales, providing fans who truly want to attend the show with the best opportunity to get great tickets.

Tickets will also be available for the Verified Fan public sale that begins on Monday, November 20th at 10:00 am. All fans must register by Saturday, November 18th for the opportunity to unlock access to tickets. To begin, visit www.u2.tmverifiedfan.com .

Songs of Experience is the companion release to 2014’s ‘Songs of Innocence’.

