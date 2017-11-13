Would-be robber maces clerk after getting no money in motel hold-up

ROLLA, MO – A man who attempted to rob a Rolla motel overnight maced the desk clerk when he didn’t get any money. Rolla police say that just before 4:00am Monday, a man entered the Quality Inn motel on Martin Springs Drive, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. When there was no cash inside the register, the suspect sprayed the clerk in the face with pepper mace before fleeing east on I-44 in a white Dodge Challenger.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” – 6’ tall, 160 – 170 pounds. His hair is cut very short and he has a horizontal scar approximately one inch long cross on the back of his head. The suspect also has a noticeable mole slightly above and behind his right eye. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie with a red shirt underneath, dark jeans, and white/gray colored athletic shoes. The suspect had a blue and white colored plaid blanket wrapped around his neck and upper body at the time of the robbery.

The suspect was driving a newer, white Dodge Challenger with a rallye hood, and five spoke wheels. There was no license plate on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown if there was a license plate on the back.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information regarding the suspect or vehicle should call Detective Carl Kossuth/878 with the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 ext. 326 or email: ckossuth@rollacity.org.