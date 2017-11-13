You Paid For It – Confronting Jefferson County officials on proposed pay increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County Collector of Revenue Beth Mahn couldn't get away from You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis this time. Last time, she gave Elliott the slip after agreeing to an interview.

Elliott questioned Mahn about why she was one of the county officials to add their name to a lawsuit filed against the county by its own officials to get a pay hike. The officials claimed that the county charter intended for them to have a higher salary.

The pay for revenue collectors would go from about $80,000 to $88,000 a year. Some other officials would get more.

Most of the officials on the lawsuit have left the county government. They would receive back pay and a hike in their pensions.

Revenue Collector Beth Mahn said officials would be the beneficiaries of this deal. But now there’s another problem: the county executive is refusing to pay the bills for the attorneys the council hired to fight the lawsuit.

They've racked up bills of $57,000 so far. It could ultimately go to $100,000 before the case is over.

Jefferson County Executive Ken Waller said he hasn't seen the legal bills and wants to do that before deciding whether to pay.

Meanwhile, the county council said it would be bad for taxpayers if they lost their legal help and were not able to mount an effective fight against the lawsuit by the counties own officials.