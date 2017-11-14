× 2 dead in separate north St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS – Three people are dead following separate shootings in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that all three shootings happened Monday. In the first, 21-year-old Leon Smith Jr. was found dead in the street around 12:45 p.m. Police say people in an SUV opened fire on Smith and an 18-year-old woman, who is in stable condition.

Police say 33-year-old Victor Williams was fatally shot around 5:45 p.m.

The third shooting happened around 8 p.m. The unidentified 25-year-old victim was found in the driver’s seat of a van.

No arrests were made in any of the killings.

So far, 180 killings have been reported in St. Louis this year, compared to 165 at this point in 2016. The city had 188 homicides in both 2015 and 2016.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com