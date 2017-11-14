At least 3 dead after shooting at California elementary school

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — At least three people were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning at an elementary school in California.

According to KSWB, the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama School. The gunman was reportedly shot by police.

The shooting reportedly started at a home and moved to the school, authorities said. There are over 100 law enforcement officers at the school with up to five crime scenes.

A witness near the scene told a local KRCR she heard 90-100 shots fired.

“I know that we have (airlifted) a number of students,” said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston. “I know that the school’s been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time.”

A six-year-old child with two gunshot wounds was reportedly taken by helicopter to a hospital. A second child was reportedly shot in the leg, according to the Redding Record.

BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

Here is part of an interview with the man who says his truck was stolen and his roommate was shot and killed by the alleged shooter who is described as a known felon in his 50's named Kevin. #RanchoTehamashooting pic.twitter.com/ZNdwmdOwU7 — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

Parents are in distress stuck behind road block not knowing the status of their kids at school in Rancho Tehama where the shooter ended up. pic.twitter.com/kf7afIPr7z — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017