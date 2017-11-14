Clayton residents voice concern over loss of green space in Centene development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO – There was push back Tuesday night against a proposal to redevelop an old vacant St. Louis County school. The Centene Corporation wants to add more offices and a child care facility at the long-closed Maryland School.

But residents are saying, not so fast. At a meeting being held at the Clayton City Hall, residents are saying they aren`t against Centene`s proposal to redevelop and want to find ways to preserve the long-closed school. They`re worried about an imposing iron gate that`s planned for the property

and what it might do to the green space that`s around the school.

Neighbors are trying to reinstate the planning commissions original recommendation that Centene provide access to the greenspace at the Maryland School and for the plans to be in compliance with zoning laws in place.

People that Fox 2 spoke with say they just want to keep the green space as part of their community, somewhere they can get together as a neighborhood, walk their dog or bring families to.

Many say they are pretty confident that their voices will heard and they will get to keep the green space as is.