Consumers who lost money to Western Union scammers can file claims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – People who sent money to a scammer using Western Union a decade ago may qualify for a refund.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said people will have until February 12, 2018 to file claims to request refunds by the Department of Justice’s Victim Asset Recovery Program.

The refund applies for people who sent money to the scammer between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2007.

“Western Union knew scammers were stealing from people and did not do enough to protect people,” Madigan said.

If you believe you were a victim of this scam, you can file a claim at WesternUnionRemission.com. Madigan also encouraged Illinois residents who have questions to contact her Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago), 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield), or 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale).

Be aware that it could take up to a year before eligible consumers receive a refund and depending on the number of consumers who file claims.