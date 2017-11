ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Crews are battling a fire at a salvage yard on the city’s north side. It started around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Broadway and Bulwer. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

On the scene of a fire at A1 Salvage on Bulwer north of downtown. @STLFireDept working several spots @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/8PeefAcfQb — Mike Colombo (@Mike_Colombo) November 14, 2017