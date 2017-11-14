Dave Murray’s weather disco…Wednesday…November 15, 2017

I will be on with Martin on 590 the Fan…at noon on Wednesday…talking about the weather and the forecast.

A cool front comes by around noon on Wednesday…rain in the morning…then clearing and windy for the afternoon…the high 59 but temps will be slowly sliding during the afternoon hours. Clear and cold Wednesday night and quiet and in the low 50’s on Thursday…Late, late, late Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday morning…the next round of rain and a few storms(non-severe) in play…clearing windy and colder Saturday afternoon with gusty winds…dry and rather cold on Sunday.