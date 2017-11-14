LIVE VIDEO: AG Jeff Sessions Testifies For House Committee

DVD Tuesday – A Blonde, a Bear & Mariah

Posted 10:20 am, November 14, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A wide range of new movies are out on DVD today. Kevin has your rundown, including: Atomic Blonde, Wind River, Brigsby Bear, All I Want for Christmas is You, and The Best of Agatha Christie, Volumes 1 & 2.