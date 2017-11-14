× Fishermen cast their nets for Asian carp on Illinois River

PEORIA, Ill. – Fishermen in Peoria are sending their nets out into the Illinois River with hopes of catching Asian carp.

Orion Briney has spent more than 35 years as a commercial fisherman and he tells the (Peoria) Journal Star that he has an advantage when the water is cold. He says the low temperatures slow down the carp, which are known to jump and flip in the water or flee at high speeds.

The carp are considered an invasive species and efforts have been underway to keep them out of the Great Lakes.

Briney and his crew sell the carp they catch at markets. He says they catch bighead carp, silver carp, grass carp and buffalo fish. Some of the fish they catch weigh close to 35 pounds (16 kilograms).

