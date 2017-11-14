× Forum discuses Mizzou campus 2 years after protests

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Two years after protests over racial discrimination rocked the University of Missouri-Columbia, participants at a forum said the campus has changed but education efforts much continue.

Missouri System President Mun Choi, Board of Curators Chairman Maurice Graham and other officials were among about 200 people attending the forum Monday sponsored by the Department of Black Studies.

Stephanie Shonekan, chairwoman of the department, said the forum highlighted progress made since the 2015 protests led to the resignation of former President Tim Wolfe and Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin and drew national attention to the school.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Shonekan said even Choi’s presence was progress. Wolfe angered many protesters for his slow response to their concerns and for ignoring them when they blocked his car during a Homecoming parade.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune