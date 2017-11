Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. _A new ice rink facility is coming to Maryland Heights. It is also intended to be the new practice facility for the St. Louis Blues.

Originally, the facility with four sheets of ice, was going to be built in Creve Coeur Park. But the new location will now be near Hollywood Casino.

The St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation is working to build the facility. Construction should start in May of 2018.