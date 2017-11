× Layoffs may be coming for St. Louis Community College staff

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Community College could soon be facing some layoffs. A special board of trustees meeting is set for 6pm Tuesday.

The college is dealing with state budget cuts totaling more than $3.5 million. They’re also dealing with declining enrollment.

The board may offer buyouts for employees. They are also looking at possibly laying off 70 full-time faculty positions and 25 non-faculty members.