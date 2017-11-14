Mercy Hospital offers calcium heart screening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Coronary heart disease remains the number one killer in the United States. Do you know what your risk for heart disease is? A calcium screening can help you find out, and the folks at Mercy want to help you find out.
The calcium heart screening can detect calcium build-up in your arteries, indicating heart disease even before symptoms appear. Dr. John Nash joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the CT scan.
The $130 screenings are not covered by health insurance. Payment is due at the time of service.
The screening is recommended for people ages 35 and older, with at least one of these risk factors:
- Family history of heart disease
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Smoking
- Peripheral vascular disease
- More than ideal body weight
- Diabetes
Calcium Heart Screening
Mercy Hospital
615 S. New Ballas Road
St. Louis, Mo. 63141
For more information visit: https://www.mercy.net/practice/mercy-clinic-heart-and-vascular-mercy-heart-hospital-st-louis or mercy.net/HeartCalcium