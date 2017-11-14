Mercy Hospital offers calcium heart screening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Coronary heart disease remains the number one killer in the United States. Do you know what your risk for heart disease is? A calcium screening can help you find out, and the folks at Mercy want to help you find out.

The calcium heart screening can detect calcium build-up in your arteries, indicating heart disease even before symptoms appear. Dr. John Nash joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the CT scan.

The $130 screenings are not covered by health insurance. Payment is due at the time of service.

The screening is recommended for people ages 35 and older, with at least one of these risk factors:

Family history of heart disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Smoking

Peripheral vascular disease

More than ideal body weight

Diabetes

Calcium Heart Screening

Mercy Hospital

615 S. New Ballas Road

St. Louis, Mo. 63141

For more information visit: https://www.mercy.net/practice/mercy-clinic-heart-and-vascular-mercy-heart-hospital-st-louis or mercy.net/HeartCalcium