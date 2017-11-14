× Missouri man sentenced for raping 2 young girls in Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ An 18-year-old Missouri man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping two young girls in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Carlo Love of Kennett, Missouri, was sentenced Monday and his prison term will be followed by a 10-year suspended sentence.

Prosecutors say the victims, ages 8 and 11, were at their grandfather’s house last November in Mississippi County, in northeast Arkansas, when Love asked if they wanted to “play a game.”

He then locked himself in a room with the girls.

The children were later taken to a hospital where DNA evidence was recovered.

Love was arrested two weeks later.

Scott Ellington, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, described Love as a sexual predator.

