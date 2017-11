Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARNHART, Mo. _A multi-car crash is causing significant traffic delays near Barnhart. The issues are in Jefferson County due to two crashes south of M and near Z.

Drivers are urged to stay off of northbound Interstate 55.

Use 61/67 or A to 21 as alternate routes.

SB 55 near Highway M only 1 lane is now open as more EMS crews are working the NB crash. 1/4 mile backup SB but 5 mile jam NB @fox2now — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) November 14, 2017