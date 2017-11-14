New fragrance helps fund depression research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Over 20 million U.S. adults have depression every year and 350 million suffer from it worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, depression is the number one reason for disability globally. It is astonishing that depression is still misunderstood and under-researched despite its prevalence.

Audrey Gruss, the Founder and Chairman of The Hope For Depression Research Foundation, joined us via satellite to discuss a new uplifting fragrance and how it was created to help fund depression research.

For more information visit: hopefordepression.Org