Person shoots at van near I-64 in Richmond Heights

Posted 1:57 pm, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 02:17PM, November 14, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – There are a dozen bullets near a white van near Hanley road and I-64 in Richmond Heights.  The north outer road was closed as police cleared the scene.

There is a report of a person shooting from a vehicle at the van.  It is not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting. Bullet holes can be seen in the van’s windshield. There was a large police presence at the scene.

More details will be posted as this story develops.  Refresh this page for the latest update.