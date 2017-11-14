Person shoots at van near I-64 in Richmond Heights

Photo Gallery
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – There are a dozen bullets near a white van near Hanley road and I-64 in Richmond Heights. The north outer road was closed as police cleared the scene.
There is a report of a person shooting from a vehicle at the van. It is not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting. Bullet holes can be seen in the van’s windshield. There was a large police presence at the scene.
More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.
38.628663 -90.319560