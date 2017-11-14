Person shoots at van near I-64 in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – There are a dozen bullets near a white van near Hanley road and I-64 in Richmond Heights. The north outer road was closed as police cleared the scene.

There is a report of a person shooting from a vehicle at the van. It is not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting. Bullet holes can be seen in the van’s windshield. There was a large police presence at the scene.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

North outer rd and 64 west bound at Hanley/ Brentwood reopened. — Richmond Heights PD (@RHPoliceDeptMo) November 14, 2017

West bound 40 Brentwood/ Hanley exit closed. — Richmond Heights PD (@RHPoliceDeptMo) November 14, 2017

North outer road at Hanley closed — Richmond Heights PD (@RHPoliceDeptMo) November 14, 2017

Traffic delays south bound Hanley at 64 — Richmond Heights PD (@RHPoliceDeptMo) November 14, 2017