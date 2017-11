Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Smash-and-grab thieves broke into a south St. Louis Walgreens early this morning. Around 3 a.m., they smashed through the front door of the store Broadway and Gasconade.

Investigators say the thieves took a ton of cigarettes before they escaped. Officers have recovered prints from the scene and are reviewing surveillance video, hoping it will help lead them to the suspects.