Rauner chooses acting director of Illinois emergency agency

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Gov. Bruce Rauner has chosen a retired U.S. Navy Reserves captain and deputy director of the Illinois Department of Emergency Management to be the agency’s acting director.

Rauner announced Joseph Klinger’s appointment on Monday. Klinger replaces James Joseph, who President Donald Trump’s administration has picked to oversee a six-state Federal Emergency Management Agency region that includes Illinois.

Klinger has worked for IEMA in the past, including as its assistant director from January 2007 to May 2010, its interim director from May 2010 to February 2011 and as deputy director since February 2015.

Klinger retired from the U.S. Navy Reserves in 2008 after 28 years of service. He was awarded two Purple Hearts for service in the Vietnam War.