Rep. Rob Vescovo chosen as Missouri House majority leader

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Republican lawmaker from eastern Missouri has been chosen as the next House majority leader.

The House says that Rep. Rob Vescovo, of Jefferson County, was selected by Republican colleagues to take over for departing House Majority Leader Mike Cierpiot (SEER’-poy), of Lee’s Summit.

Cierpiot won a special election last week to fill a vacant state Senate seat.

Vescovo first was elected to the House in November 2014. As majority leader, he will guide the flow of business in the House by determining which bills to debate and when to do so.

The Legislature is scheduled to convene in regular session on Jan. 3.